Shaza Fatima Highlights Modern Facilities For Young Entrepreneurs Across Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2025 | 08:08 PM
The National Incubation Center (NIC) Hyderabad, established under the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication’s Ignite initiative, celebrated its third anniversary and held the graduation ceremony of 32 startups from its 4th and 5th cohorts on Monday
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The National Incubation Center (NIC) Hyderabad, established under the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication’s Ignite initiative, celebrated its third anniversary and held the graduation ceremony of 32 startups from its 4th and 5th cohorts on Monday.
Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunications Shaza Fatima Khawaja was the chief guest on the occasion. The ceremony was attended by senior officials of the Ministry, Ignite, LMKT, PTCL, Vice-Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbati, Vice-Chancellor of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Prof. Dr. Tauha Hussain Ali as well as representatives of the business community.
Addressing the participants, the federal minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja said that Hyderabad’s startups were a testament to the talent and determination of the country’s youth. She noted that eight incubation centers across Pakistan were providing modern facilities and opportunities to young entrepreneurs, enabling the launch of multi-billion-rupee projects.
She added that, on the directives of the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, special focus was being placed on fundraising and entrepreneurial training for startups. More than 300,000 youth were being trained annually under various programs to initiate their business ventures, she said.
Shaza Fatima further highlighted that the Digital Pakistan Act aimed to bring transparency and ease to citizens’ lives, with all sectors of the economy including agriculture, set to be digitized in the near future. She also announced that the fiber optic network would be expanded in the country in coming years.
CEO Ignite Rafiq Ahmed Buriro said NIC Hyderabad had proven that business opportunities could thrive outside major cities. Vice President of LMKT Asim Ishaq Khan added that startups from Hyderabad were not only succeeding nationally but also making their way to international markets.
Project Director NIC Hyderabad Syed Sana Shah informed that over the past three years, more than 150 startups had been incubated, generating over Rs. 1 billion in revenue, Rs. 470 million in investment and creating over 4,000 jobs.
The achievements of 32 startups were lauded at the ceremony, which reaffirmed the government’s commitment to empowering youth through technology and innovation. Certificates were distributed among the graduates, while a cake-cutting ceremony marked the third anniversary of NIC Hyderabad. Later, the federal minister visited various stalls set up by the startups and was briefed about their projects.
