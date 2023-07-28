Open Menu

Shaza Fatima Inquires About Rizwana's Health

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2023 | 10:45 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja inquired about the health of a housemaid Rizwana, a victim of domestic violence, here at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) on Friday

National Commission on the Right of Child (NCRC) Chairperson Ayesha Raza, LGH Principal Prof. Al-freed Zafar and Rizwana's parents were also present.

Later talking to media on this occasion, the SAPM said that hospital management and doctors were taking better care of Rizwana, while a medical board was also monitoring her treatment. She said that torturing of a housemaid was very unfortunate and highly regrettable, adding that according to Punjab Domestic Workers Bill, it was illegal to keep an under 15 years child as maid/worker. She remarked that children especially daughters were always given extra care and even in the time of wars, no one harms the children.

No sensible person could inflict such torture to anyone and particularly an innocent girl as the way Rizwana was tormented. It was also unfortunate that accused managed to get pre-emptive bail, she said and requested the police department to improve the sections/clauses in the FIR in this regard because the affected family had some reservations over the FIR. She assured that government was standing with the victim family and would put all possible measures to remove their objections and to help provide them complete justice.

On this occasion, NCRC Chairperson expressed the resolve that come what may, the culprits would be brought to justice. She added that police should add the attempt to murder clause/section in the FIR, citing that condition of the victim girl was very critical and her main organs including legs, arms and hands were broken.

