Shaza Fatima Khawaja assumes charge of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Miss Shaza Fatima has assumed the charge as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs with the status of state minister.

She was welcomed by senior officers of the youth affairs wing at the Prime Minister's Office.

Shaza Fatima is a second time member of National Assembly and belongs to Pakistan Muslim League (N).

Earlier, she had served as the parliamentary secretary for Ministry of Trade, Commerce and Textile in 2017 and Vice President Young Parliamentarians Forum of the National Assembly.

Shaza Fatima said she was determined to serve to the best of her abilities and was looking forward to working for the Prime Minister on this important task.