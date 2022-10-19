Shaza Fatima Khawaja congratulates PSCF team for securing silver medal at world cup

UrduPoint.com

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Wednesday congratulated players of Pakistan Street Child Football (PSCF)team for securing silver medal at the world cup held in Qatar, this month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Wednesday congratulated players of Pakistan Street Child Football (PSCF)team for securing silver medal at the world cup held in Qatar, this month.

Pakistan Street Child football team visited Prime Minister's Office after their outstanding world cup performance, said a press release.

SAPM said that Prime Minister's Youth Programme will assure full support to Pakistan Street Child Football Team in their future ventures.

She also appreciated Muslim hands foundation for selecting youngsters from all across the country and training them under international standard supervision.

Pakistan Street Child football team won 7 consecutive matches at the world cup.

In final, Egypt Beaten Pakistan on penalty shootout. Street Child World Cup was held in Qatar with teams representing 24 different countries, organsied by an England based NGO.

