Shaza Fatima Khawaja Pledges To Revamp Internet Infrastructure

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Shaza Fatima Khawaja pledges to revamp Internet infrastructure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Minister of State for IT and Telecoms Shaza Fatima Khawaja Sunday pledged to revamp the country's internet infrastructure, vowing to restore optimal internet speeds and bolster the telecom sector's infrastructure.

"My ministry is leaving no stone unturned to ensure seamless continuity in the industry. The recent surge in cyber attacks has put us on high alert and we are taking swift and decisive action to address these challenges and fortify our digital defenses," she said in an Interview with a private news channel.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja also reaffirmed the government's commitment for protecting IT and Telecom industry, citing it as a top priority. To achieve this goal, the government is upgrading existing systems and focusing on key areas, including enhancing tower intensity, broadening broadband internet access and tackling pressing cybersecurity concerns to provide better coverage, boost economic growth and ensure a secure online environment for citizens, she added.

Responding to a query, the minister said that the Ministry of Interior will instruct the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to probe and resolve issues faced by citizens when sending videos while ensuring overall 100% internet speed remains unaffected.

The minister revealed that in the event of any issues, the Interior Minister reaches out to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for assistance. She acknowledged that challenges exist, but assured that the government is diligently working to address

them.

She emphasized that every citizen has the right to express their opinions and while digital platforms provide ample opportunities for self-expression, their temporary unavailability does not stifle citizens' freedom of speech.

Responding to another query, the minister stated that the government is currently upgrading its web management system, with a focus on enhancing cybersecurity measures to effectively counter and control cyber attacks and terrorist activities.

The minister also announced that the government plans to expand 4g and 5G internet services across Pakistan by April

According to the Minister, Pakistan's IT and export sectors have witnessed remarkable growth over the past few months, with a notable increase of around 40%.

