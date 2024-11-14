Open Menu

Shaza Fatima Meets ANT International President

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 09:31 PM

Minister of Information Technology and Telecom, Shaza Fatima, held a pivotal meeting with Douglas Feagin, President of ANT International, on Thursday

During the meeting, the minister discussed transformative technology initiatives, emphasizing the potential of this partnership to drive digital innovation and growth in Pakistan’s IT sector.

Shaza expressed her commitment to building a robust collaboration to empower the country’s tech industry and enhance its digital landscape.

This collaboration aims to accelerate digital transformation, foster innovation, and strengthen Pakistan’s tech ecosystem.

