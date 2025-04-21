Open Menu

Shaza Fatima Meets CMCC Delegation

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Shaza Fatima meets CMCC delegation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) A high-level delegation of China mobile Communications Corporation (CMCC), led by Chairman Yang Jie Monday met with the Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja.

According to news release the visit reiterated a long withstanding Pak- China relation with respect to Pakistan-China digital cooperation under the framework of CPEC and Pakistan’s Digital Vision.

The CMCC delegation included senior officials from China Mobile HQ.

The Ministry of IT and Telecommunication was represented by Secretary IT, Additional Secretary IT, Chairman PTA, and several other senior officials.

During the meeting, both sides discussed key areas of collaboration including support for building advanced AI-enabled, energy-efficient data centers and the acceleration of 5G development, and the establishment of a Pak China Connectivity through Pakistan under the CPEC framework to improve regional connectivity.

Discussions also covered promoting content hosting partnerships with leading Chinese digital platforms and excellence in Artificial Intelligence education.

These initiatives align with Pakistan’s goals of achieving 100 Mbps internet speeds, expanding fixed broadband to 10 million households, and increasing smartphone penetration to over 85%.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja, appreciated CMCC’s continued investment and reiterated the Prime Minister’s vision of a digitally inclusive and empowered Pakistan.

She stated that partnerships like these are crucial to expanding access, capacity, and innovation in Pakistan’s IT and telecom sectors.

