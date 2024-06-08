Open Menu

Shaza Fatima Meets Delegations Of ISoftStone,Loongson Technology At Beijing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2024 | 10:38 PM

Shaza Fatima meets delegations of iSoftStone,Loongson Technology at Beijing

Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja held meeting with the delegations of iSoftStone company, and Loongson Technology at Beijing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja held meeting with the delegations of iSoftStone company, and Loongson Technology at Beijing.

Matters related to IT solutions, chip development and tech training were discussed in the meeting said a news release issued here on Saturday.

Shaza Fatima emphasised upon boosting tech collaboration between Pakistan and China. The delegation of iSoftSton shared company's vision of establishing IT solutions company in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology China Company Beijing

Recent Stories

Mirpur AJK goes into grip of severe heat wave

Mirpur AJK goes into grip of severe heat wave

4 minutes ago
 3 Suspects arrested in injured condition during se ..

3 Suspects arrested in injured condition during separate police encounters

4 minutes ago
 Deputy PM, Malaysian FM review bilateral cooperati ..

Deputy PM, Malaysian FM review bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors

8 minutes ago
 Deputy PM Dar meets with President Erdogan

Deputy PM Dar meets with President Erdogan

9 minutes ago
 UN calls on world to come together in protecting o ..

UN calls on world to come together in protecting oceans

3 minutes ago
 PPP stalwart asks KP CM to remain in constitutiona ..

PPP stalwart asks KP CM to remain in constitutional limit

14 minutes ago
Improved climate finance implementation mechanisms ..

Improved climate finance implementation mechanisms, cogent strategies to ensure ..

14 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of double murder in Phalia

IGP takes notice of double murder in Phalia

3 minutes ago
 Kundi vows to utilize resources for KPK's betterme ..

Kundi vows to utilize resources for KPK's betterment

3 minutes ago
 PM's China visit vital for economic revamp: Dr Reh ..

PM's China visit vital for economic revamp: Dr Rehman

3 minutes ago
 Minister holds important session with Huarui Group ..

Minister holds important session with Huarui Group in Beijing

3 minutes ago
 Indigenous climate technology, improved water gove ..

Indigenous climate technology, improved water governance to help enhance resilie ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan