Shaza Fatima meets delegations of iSoftStone,Loongson Technology at Beijing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja held meeting with the delegations of iSoftStone company, and Loongson Technology at Beijing.

Matters related to IT solutions, chip development and tech training were discussed in the meeting said a news release issued here on Saturday.

Shaza Fatima emphasised upon boosting tech collaboration between Pakistan and China. The delegation of iSoftSton shared company's vision of establishing IT solutions company in Pakistan.