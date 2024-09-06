Shaza Fatima Urges National Unity Against Terrorism
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2024 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja stressed the importance of national unity in the fight against terrorism, urging all citizens to play their part.
Her remarks came during a visit to the family of Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi Shaheed in Walton, here on Friday, where she offered condolences and paid tribute to the fallen hero.
Speaking to the media after the visit, Shaza Fatima highlighted the significance of the military's role in maintaining peace and security. She called for solidarity, particularly in countering campaigns against the armed forces. "Due to the sacrifices of our martyrs, we can live safely in our homes today," she remarked, honoring the bravery of Captain Qureshi and expressing her sympathy for his grieving family.
The Minister of State lauded Captain Qureshi's dedication and commended his family for their patriotism and selflessness. "The nation will always remember the sacrifices of the martyrs and their families. These heroes gave their lives to eradicate terrorism, and our efforts will continue until this menace is eliminated from its roots," she affirmed.
She also touched on the growing issue of fake news and the misuse of social media, stressing that concrete steps were being taken to combat disinformation. "We will do whatever is necessary to address this issue and prevent the spread of false narratives," she said, promising stricter measures to curb the misuse of digital platforms.
During the visit, Captain Qureshi’s mother expressed immense pride in her son's ultimate sacrifice. "If I had more children, I would sacrifice them for the nation," she declared, noting that her son's martyrdom had elevated their family's pride. His sister, speaking about the loss of her only brother, urged the public to refrain from spreading hateful rhetoric.
Holding her eleven-month-old daughter, the martyr’s widow made an emotional appeal for unity, encouraging the public to work towards a safer Pakistan instead of fueling division.
Earlier, Shaza Fatima Khawaja offered prayers for the soul of Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi Shaheed and asked for strength for his family during this difficult time.
