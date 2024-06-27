Shaza Fatima Urges Swedish Companies To Invest In IT, Telecom Sector Of Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Thursday urged Swedish companies to invest in Pakistan's Information Technology and Telecom sector.
"The present government is taking steps to promote Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in the country, as the growth of ICT is a vital factor for progress," she expressed these views while addressing the Roundtable on IT and Digitalization with Swedish tech companies held at the Ministry of IT & Telecom.
Ambassador of Sweden to Pakistan Henrik Persson and representatives of Swedish companies including Ericsson, Need Insights, LCC/Talkpool, Quixel, Saab, and Mahaana Wealth Ltd were present on the occasion.
Shaza Fatima said, "Ministry of IT & Telecom is working on fulfilling Digital Pakistan vision through multiple cross sectoral initiatives including laws, policies and rules and regulations for enablement of true digital landscape."
The Minister of State for IT said, "Digital Pakistan Policy is paving way for taking Digital transformation to the next level."
She said, "The government is committed for provision of affordable and quality ICT services to masses. Shaza Fatima said that atmosphere for investment in Pakistan is conducive."
She said, "Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is facilitating investment in Pakistan, urging Swedish tech companies to invest in IT & Telecom sector of Pakistan.
"
Later, detailed views were exchanged with Swedish delegation on digitalization, connectivity, IT & Telecom infrastructure, IT exports, startups, e-governance, e-rozgar, gaming and animation, and skills development.
The Swedish tech companies' representatives proposed that like Sweden Pakistan needed to expedite steps on policy level in IT sector. They said that Pakistan needed to produce skilled people in IT field, adding that Swedish companies were ready to give training to Pakistanis in IT field.
Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of Sweden Mr. Henrik Persson said, "Sweden and Pakistan are enjoying good relations, and Sweden is keen to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in the field of IT and Telecommunication."
Ambassador at-large for Investment Salman Ahmed, Additional Secretary, MoITT Aisha Humera Moriani, Member Telecom Muhammad Jahanzeb Rahim, DG IT Asfand Yar Khan, DG Telecom Faisal Ratyal and DG International Coordination Syed Jawwad Ali Sherazi were also present.
While from the side of Swedish Embassy, DG and Head of Global Department Dag Juhlin-Dannflet, Desk Officer, Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sweden, Stina Hinderson, Max Schaaf and PRO Fatima Nasim attended the Roundtable.
