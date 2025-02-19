Shaza Highlights Pakistan’s Stance On Digital Economy At DCO General Assembly
Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, on Wednesday highlighted Pakistan's commitment to the digital economy and global cooperation.
Representing Pakistan at the 4th Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) General Assembly in Jordan, she underscored the importance of international partnerships in advancing digital development.
Actively engaging in discussions, she shared Pakistan’s digital transformation strategy with international ministers and reaffirmed the country’s dedication to fostering digital cooperation said a news release.
Pakistan’s role in promoting digital collaboration was widely acknowledged at the global forum. "Pakistan will play a pivotal role in the digital revolution," Shaza Fatima said.
Discussions with member countries focused on digital skills development and technology partnerships, further strengthening Pakistan’s global digital engagement.
Pakistan is actively shaping the future of the digital economy. With a strong commitment to bridging the digital divide and fostering international collaboration, Pakistan remains dedicated to leveraging technology for progress.
Recent Stories
Emerge signs agreement with Tawazun Industrial Park for 13.25MWp solar PV plant
EWEC opens registration for Q1 2025 Clean Energy Certificates auction
UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Democracy Day
Over 1,700 applications to Dubai’s 'call to prayer' initiative
5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia coast
Guterres urges Security Council to overcome divisions for peace
Japan reports 2.8 trillion yen trade deficit in January
Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on successful surgery
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2025
Five heavy equipment vehicles enter Gaza Strip through Rafah Crossing for first ..
UAE President confers First Class Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Chad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Romina calls for stronger gender-responsive measures in Pakistan’s climate change framework5 minutes ago
-
Gilani expresses sorrow over demise of Nawab Yousuf Talpur6 minutes ago
-
Shaza highlights Pakistan’s stance on digital economy at DCO General Assembly6 minutes ago
-
Malaysia's MCMC applauds Pakistan's USF for bridging digital divide & empowering rural communities6 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq condemns terrorist attack, expresses grief over loss of innocent lives16 minutes ago
-
New 'Risk Analysis Unit' to crack down on begging rackets: FIA Director16 minutes ago
-
South Punjab food exporters delegation leaves for Saudi Arabia16 minutes ago
-
PFC delegation returns after successful Oman business tour26 minutes ago
-
Deputy speaker condoles death of Yousuf Talpur26 minutes ago
-
Renowned actor Agha Talish remembered on death anniversary26 minutes ago
-
ARU nabs key ghori gang member in major operation26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan banking sector to go Global: 2-day summit from Feb 2426 minutes ago