Shaza Highlights Pakistan’s Stance On Digital Economy At DCO General Assembly

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2025 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, on Wednesday highlighted Pakistan's commitment to the digital economy and global cooperation.

Representing Pakistan at the 4th Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) General Assembly in Jordan, she underscored the importance of international partnerships in advancing digital development.

Actively engaging in discussions, she shared Pakistan’s digital transformation strategy with international ministers and reaffirmed the country’s dedication to fostering digital cooperation said a news release.

Pakistan’s role in promoting digital collaboration was widely acknowledged at the global forum. "Pakistan will play a pivotal role in the digital revolution," Shaza Fatima said.

Discussions with member countries focused on digital skills development and technology partnerships, further strengthening Pakistan’s global digital engagement.

Pakistan is actively shaping the future of the digital economy. With a strong commitment to bridging the digital divide and fostering international collaboration, Pakistan remains dedicated to leveraging technology for progress.

More Stories From Pakistan