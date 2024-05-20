Shaza invites Swedish tech companies to invest in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Monday said that environment for foreign investment in Pakistan was conducive and urged the Swedish tech companies to invest in the country.

She was talking to Ambassador of Sweden Henrik Persson, who called on her. Director General International Coordination Syed Jawwad Ali Sherazi also attended the meeting.

They discussed matters of mutual interest and boosting cooperation in the IT and telecommunication filed.

Shaza Fatima said that the present government was fully focused upon the IT and telecommunication sector.

She noted that the IT exports of Pakistan were increasing, saying it wanted to increase its IT exports to Sweden, and business-to-business relations.

"We also want branding of Pakistan in the Swedish ICT market," she maintained.

She said both Swedish and Pakistan's tech companies could jointly organise roadshows.

Shaza further said that the collaboration in BPO (business Process Outsourcing) sector would strengthen bilateral relations of the two countries.

Pakistan and Sweden could benefit from each other's experiences in the field of technology, she added.

The minister said the private sector was being fully supported and facilitated under the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The public-private partnership could put the country on the path of development, she added.

The Swedish ambassador said that Pakistan's IT sector had great potential. Sweden was keen to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in the IT and telecommunication sector, he added.