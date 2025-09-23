Shaza Khawaja says IT will be core element of recent Pak-Saudi agreement, 5G to be introduced in months

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Tuesday said that IT would be the core element of the recent Pak-Saudi agreement.

She said that the nation would see reliability of internet in the country and 5G would be introduced in months with its initial launch in seven cities of the country.

She said this while addressing the launching ceremony of 26th ITCN Asia expo and later talking to media persons at Expo Centre here.

The Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja said that the macro-economic situation had witnessed a larger stability and moving towards sustainability in the country.

She said that Karachi carried the weight of economic development of the country.

She said that when they came to power it was said that Pakistan was about to default but it improved, inflation came down and its was now moving towards sustainability.

Khawaja said that Pakistan receiving praise from across the world due to Marqa e Haq, which played a significant role in bringing laurel to the country.

She said that the Technology ranking of Pakistan was getting better and this system had firmly achieved momentum to development owing to the backing of the nation and the Prime Minister.

The Federal Minister said that Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) was established with an approach and easy of doing business among other factors.

Khawaja said that the national digitalization had commenced in the country under Digital Pakistan initiative.

She said that the target of IT export would be achieved.

She said that the Prime Minister gets feedback on cashless digital economy.

She said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy had been approved by the Federal Cabinet and now the work on its manifestation and execution was underway.

Speaking on the digitial training of the youth, she said that 0.5 million to 1 million youth would complete their training in AI and cybersecurity till the end of this year.

Khawaja said that the people, who knew the right use of the technology would replace the positions.

Advising the youth, she said that they must use time effectively. She further said that the era had changed and there was no excuse for education or having degree.

The digital world had changed the perception and the youth must benefit from the digital world, she said adding, "We have to think big, and we have to work together."

Replying to a question on the poor mobile service and no or poor data services in the country, she said that it was a technical question. She further said that two submarine cables had damaged in the Red Sea near Jeddah affecting the performance of the networks.

She said that her Ministry was taking initiatives for increasing submarine cables and making reliability of the internet in the country.

The Minister said that they were also working on the fiberization.

To another question, she said that Pakistan managed to avert attempts of hacking by India in the recent conflict and no website of her (Pakistan) was hacked.