UrduPoint.com

Shaza Khawaja Stresses Need To Develop Efficient Labour Management, Information Systems

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Shaza Khawaja stresses need to develop efficient labour management, information systems

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Shaza Fatima Khawaja Tuesday stressed the need to develop efficient labour management and information systems to eliminate the gaps between our youth and enablers.

She was speaking at the "All Stakeholders Policy Dialogue" event organized by the SDGs Secretariat of the National Assembly in collaboration with the British Council Pakistan at the Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services.

The event aimed to identify the needs, potential and aspirations of young people globally.

The 2023 report desires to recognize and understand shifts in how young people in Pakistan view the post-pandemic world in the present day.

The speakers at the event included the Convener of the SDGs Task force/Special Assistant to PM Romina Khurshid Alam and the Country Director of British Council Pakistan, Amir Ramzan.

During her keynote, Shaza Fatima stated that the incumbent government plans to reconnect with the 150 million population of Pakistan – the youth bulge – as they are the driving force of the entire 220 million population.

She also reiterated that "we need to develop efficient labour management and information systems to eliminate the structural issues and gaps between our youth and enablers. We also need to devise five years and ten years management plans so the market forces and youth have a roadmap for a constructive future." The highlight of this dialogue was the discussion of thematic sessions titled "Employment, education and Engagement" which provided a platform to Parliamentarians, Government representatives, academia, research institutions, CSOs, youth organizations and practitioners who have interests in youth-related policy topics.

The participants of the event held consultation with the stakeholders and produced conclusive policy briefs for the Government to mainstream youth voices and their demands in policy making.

The dialogue served as yet another example of the SDGs Secretariat's commitment to its ongoing efforts for youth empowerment, development and inclusivity.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Prime Minister World Education Young Market Event All Government Million Labour

Recent Stories

BISP Board approves new payment model for benefici ..

BISP Board approves new payment model for beneficiaries by opening accounts in b ..

6 minutes ago
 LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan in two t ..

LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan in two terrorism cases

2 hours ago
 President calls for paying attention towards IT in ..

President calls for paying attention towards IT industry in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Dana Gasâ€™ Board recommends cash dividend of 4.5 ..

Dana Gasâ€™ Board recommends cash dividend of 4.5 fils for H2 2022

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns statements by Israeli Minister of Fin ..

UAE condemns statements by Israeli Minister of Finance denying existence of Pale ..

3 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque prepares to welcome Holy ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque prepares to welcome Holy Month of Ramadan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.