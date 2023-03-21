Shaza Khawaja stresses need to develop efficient labour management, information systems

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Shaza Fatima Khawaja Tuesday stressed the need to develop efficient labour management and information systems to eliminate the gaps between our youth and enablers.

She was speaking at the "All Stakeholders Policy Dialogue" event organized by the SDGs Secretariat of the National Assembly in collaboration with the British Council Pakistan at the Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services.

The event aimed to identify the needs, potential and aspirations of young people globally.

The 2023 report desires to recognize and understand shifts in how young people in Pakistan view the post-pandemic world in the present day.

The speakers at the event included the Convener of the SDGs Task force/Special Assistant to PM Romina Khurshid Alam and the Country Director of British Council Pakistan, Amir Ramzan.

During her keynote, Shaza Fatima stated that the incumbent government plans to reconnect with the 150 million population of Pakistan – the youth bulge – as they are the driving force of the entire 220 million population.

She also reiterated that "we need to develop efficient labour management and information systems to eliminate the structural issues and gaps between our youth and enablers. We also need to devise five years and ten years management plans so the market forces and youth have a roadmap for a constructive future." The highlight of this dialogue was the discussion of thematic sessions titled "Employment, education and Engagement" which provided a platform to Parliamentarians, Government representatives, academia, research institutions, CSOs, youth organizations and practitioners who have interests in youth-related policy topics.

The participants of the event held consultation with the stakeholders and produced conclusive policy briefs for the Government to mainstream youth voices and their demands in policy making.

The dialogue served as yet another example of the SDGs Secretariat's commitment to its ongoing efforts for youth empowerment, development and inclusivity.