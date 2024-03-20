Shaza, PTA chairman discuss 5G spectrum auction

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) State Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja and Chairman of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Maj General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman on Wednesday discussed matters concerning the 5G spectrum auction, connectivity, and the Telecom Industry.

The minister during a meeting said, that providing affordable and high-quality telecom and internet services to the masses remains a top priority for the government.

She reiterated the government's commitment to promoting digitization in the country and resolving related issues.

Shaza highlighted that the Ministry of Information Technology is steadfast in its determination to collaborate with the telecom sector.

She assured that the government is dedicated to addressing the concerns of the telecom industry.

The minister said, "We will empower the youth by integrating them into the digital ecosystem and offering dignified employment opportunities."