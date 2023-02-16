Shaza terms youth as future ambassadors of Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Thursday described the youth as an asset for the country and emphasized the dire need for active involvement of the youth in the process of national development of the country.

Addressing as chief guest in the annual convocation of the college of tourism and hotel management (COTHM), Shaza Fatima congratulated the graduating students and said the youth had a heavy responsibility not only towards the development of the country but also to promote a positive image of the country in the international world.

Highlighting the role of youth in the country, she said that "young people are the forthcoming ambassadors who will represent the country in the international world and also will determine the future of Pakistan" The SAPM at the outset urged the youth to work hard, saying that this was the only key to success through which they can achieve their goals and make their dreams a reality.

She said it was very difficult to provide jobs to all the youth of the country as Pakistan had a huge youth bulge and about 68 percent of our population consisted of youth.

"One of our main objectives is to promote entrepreneurship culture among youth through providing them skills so they can start their own business and become a job giver instead of a job seeker," she added.