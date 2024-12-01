Open Menu

Shaza Urges Business Users, Freelancers To Continue Registering IPs

Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2024 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja Sunday urged business users and freelancers to continue registering their IPs for uninterrupted VPN access.

In a statement, she noted that the government is fully aware of the importance of secure communications.

She said that efforts are underway to simplify the process of activating and using VPNs, but for the time being, the situation will remain unchanged. "We strongly urge users to continue registering their IPs through the website of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA)", she added.

