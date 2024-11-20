Shaza Urges TikTok To Use Its Platform For Educational Purposes
Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunications Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Wednesday urged TikTok to use its platform for educational purposes.
“Various skills and basic education can be imparted through TikTok, and the Ministry of IT will fully support TikTok in achieving this objective,” she said during a meeting with a TikTok delegation led by its Director of Public Policy, Mr. Emir Gelen.
According to a news release, the meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, including the availability of quality and productive content on social media platforms.
Secretary IT, Zarrar Hasham Khan, was also present during the discussion.
The TikTok delegation briefed the Minister on the platform’s initiatives in Pakistan and outlined upcoming programs.
Shaza Fatima emphasized the importance of ensuring that quality content is accessible, noting that TikTok has a vast user base in Pakistan.
The delegation assured the Minister that TikTok would prioritize meaningful and educational content.
They also expressed the platform’s willingness to collaborate with the Ministry of IT & Telecom and its associated departments to achieve these goals.
