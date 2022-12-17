UrduPoint.com

Shazain Expresses Resolve To Eradicate Curse Of Narcotics From Society

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2022 | 07:02 PM

Shazain expresses resolve to eradicate curse of narcotics from society

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shazain Bugti performed the destruction of narcotics in the 'Drug Burning Ceremony 2022' organized by Anti-Narcotics Force Sindh at Rangers Shooting Club on Super Highway here on Saturday.

Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla, ANF Director General, Major General Mohammed Aneequr Rehman, actors and other dignitaries attended the ceremony.

Shazain Bugti, while addressing the ceremony, said all-out efforts were being made to control narcotics in the country. Narcotics were a curse and they would be eradicated from society, he added.

