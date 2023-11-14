Open Menu

Shazia Appreciates NUST Role In Promotion Of IP Rights

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2023 | 11:17 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The Director General of Intellectual Property Organisation-Pakistan (IPO) Shazia Adnan Tuesday highly appreciated the role of NUST in the promotion of IP rights in the country.

She said this in a follow-up meeting regarding the successfully held training seminar on the Technology Search and Development of Technology and Innovation Support Centers (TISCs) in Pakistan.

She expressed these remarks while chairing a meeting with the senior faculty members of NUST held to acknowledge

and appreciate the university's role in conducting the international-level event in October at NUST.

The NUST delegation comprised Dr Muhammad Usman Akram, Professor and Associate HoD NUST College of EME, Dr Sajid Gul Khawaja, Associate Professor NUST College of EME, Prof Dr Mohsin Tiwana, NUST College of EME and Dr Imran Hashmi, Tenured Prof & Associate Dean.

The Director General discussed Patent and IP rights and their usage in our society. She also talked at length about the importance of copyright in connection with academia.

Shazia Adnan emphasized on the importance of research-related studies and their impact on our future growth.

Appreciating the role of NUST in the promotion of IPRs in the country, she maintained that the NUST faculty is always forthcoming for creating awareness among the masses regarding IPRs and desired that the cooperation between IPO-Pakistan and NUST should further enhance in future.

Meanwhile, the senior faculty members of NUST apprised the Director General about their latest inventions and patents and their benefits for the general public.

Later, the Director General, IPO distributed shields among the NUST delegation.

The meeting was also attended by the senior management of IPO-Pakistan.

