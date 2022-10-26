UrduPoint.com

Shazia Atta Marri Directs TVO To Speed Up Operations To Benefit Poor

October 26, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Atta Marri Wednesday said that proactive role is required to be played by the ancillary organizations to provide maximum relief to the poor.

In the meeting held here, the introductory presentation was given by Trust for Voluntary Organizations (TVO) to the Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Atta Marri and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi.

The CEO of Trust for Voluntary Organizations briefed that the organization was created under the agreement between the Government and USAID to establish Special Development Funds (SDF) in order to provide financial and technical support to the NGO's in Pakistan.

The main objectives of TVO are to increase the income of the poor, empower women, improve livelihood, healthcare and access to education. The SAPM was briefed that TVO had presence across Pakistan and a total of 529 projects have been implemented by the organization through its partners.

The participants were briefed that a total of Rs. 1.27 billion have been disbursed by funding through 1,422 projects in rural and urban areas of Pakistan.

The Trust is supported by 1,204 project partners and 269 tehsil network partners countrywide and more than 15,000 volunteers have been trained in diverse sectors from different segments of the society.

