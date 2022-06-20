Shazia Atta Marri pays homage to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her birth anniversary

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Saftey, Shazia Atta Marri Monday said that Mohtarma Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was a woman of courage, bravery, intelligence and great public leader of the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Saftey, Shazia Atta Marri Monday said that Mohtarma Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was a woman of courage, bravery, intelligence and great public leader of the country.

She said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was the first elected female Prime Minster of the Muslim world.

"Pakistan Peoples Party is striving for development and prosperity of Pakistan and also to empower women in the country in line with the vision of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto", she added.

This she expressed while paying rich tribute to former Prime Minster Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on the eve of her 69th birth anniversary, which will be celebrated on June 21, said a communique.

She said that Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto spent her entire life for fulfilling the mission of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and martyred for struggling restoration of democracy and provision of rights of people in the country.

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto endured all the hardships of imprisonment and exile during struggle for the restoration of democracy in the country. Ms Marri further said that Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto bravely faced hardships of the worst dictators like Zia-ul-Haq fighting for the stability of democracy and the rights of the common men and her remarkable services for the provision of women's rights and empowering women are unforgettable and highly appreciated efforts."Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) envisioned and started by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto under which financial assistance is being provided to the unprivileged segment of the society especially poor women", she added. Shazia Marri said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto's untiring struggle for the restoration of democracy and service rendered to the common people will always be remembered. She said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto will always live in our hearts and her teachings and guidelines are a beacon for us even today.