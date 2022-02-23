UrduPoint.com

Shazia Atta Marri Terms PECA Black Law

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 23, 2022 | 08:34 PM

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

The  PPPP Central Information Secretary and MNA says  Islamabad High Court (IHC) stayed the FIA’s arrest under Section 20 of the PECA Act on the plea of PFUJ against the PICA Amendment Ordinance

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 23rd, 2022) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) Central Information Secretary and the member of the National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri on Wednesday termed the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016, as a marvel of modern history in which there is no definition of crime.

While talking to the reporters of both local and international media Shazia Marri said that this black law was unconstitutional and against freedom of expression. General Secretary PPP central Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza, Secretary Information Shehzad Saeed Cheema, Asif Raza Baig and Ahsan Rizvi was also present on the occasion. Marri said that this was a war to defend the constitution, law, and democracy and we will fight this war with full force. She said that Islamabad High Court (IHC) stayed the FIA’s arrest under Section 20 of the PECA Act on the plea of PFUJ against the PICA Amendment Ordinance.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan doesn’t believe in the supremacy of the parliament that’s why he is running government through ordinances. She said selected Imran Khan should resign and accept the decision of the people of Pakistan who don’t want to see him in government for not a single day.

She said inflation and extremism reached at the highest level in the country adding that the people of Pakistan will come out on the call of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari against this incompetent government. She also said that due to the wrong Afghan policy of Imran Khan our armed forces were under attack. While replying to a question she said that it is not a rally on GT road but it is a people’s march that passed through all the major cities of the government.

Marri further said that Pakistan’s position has worsened in the latest corruption perception index and its rank has fallen 16 places and reached to 140 out of 180 countries due to bad policies of most corrupt government of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

While slamming the PTI led government, she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan did nothing for people of the country but he has only harmed and destroyed the country’s economy by doing massive corruption during his four years of rule. The PPP leader said that incompetent PTI’s government has only been looting billions of rupees from the nation by delaying the decision of purchase of LNG while more taxes have been imposed on people.

Shazia Marri said that Imran Khan took record foreign loans, in the result, today every Pakistani has about two lakh rupees loan and Imran Khan is the real incompetent and incapable Prime Minister of the country. While criticizing the Chief Minister Punjab without naming him Marri called him ”Puppet”. She said that has the most incompetent chief minister in the history of Punjab.

Responding to the question regarding PTI and GDA long march in Sindh she said that GDA who claims that they were the real representatives of Sindh never raise voice against inflation, power and gas shortage in Sindh.

While paying rich tributes to the former Senator Rehman Malik who died recently said that He was an asset for the party. She said that Rehman Malik actively played its role in war against terrorism and he played an important role in unfurling the flag of Pakistan which was Benazir’s dream.

General Secretary PPP Central Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza said that days of the PTI government are numbered and the PTI government will end before the reaching of Peoples March in Islamabad. Paying rich tributes to Senator Rehman Malik Murtaza said that he remained loyal with the party till his last breath.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Attack Imran Khan Afghanistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Corruption Islamabad Loan National Assembly Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Rehman Malik Parliament Democracy Long March Road Died Pakistan Peoples Party March Gas 2016 Islamabad High Court Media All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

2 hours ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

2 hours ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

2 hours ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

3 hours ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

3 hours ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs ..

PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>