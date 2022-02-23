Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PPPP Central Information Secretary and MNA says Islamabad High Court (IHC) stayed the FIA’s arrest under Section 20 of the PECA Act on the plea of PFUJ against the PICA Amendment Ordinance

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 23rd, 2022) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) Central Information Secretary and the member of the National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri on Wednesday termed the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016, as a marvel of modern history in which there is no definition of crime.

While talking to the reporters of both local and international media Shazia Marri said that this black law was unconstitutional and against freedom of expression. General Secretary PPP central Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza, Secretary Information Shehzad Saeed Cheema, Asif Raza Baig and Ahsan Rizvi was also present on the occasion. Marri said that this was a war to defend the constitution, law, and democracy and we will fight this war with full force. She said that Islamabad High Court (IHC) stayed the FIA’s arrest under Section 20 of the PECA Act on the plea of PFUJ against the PICA Amendment Ordinance.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan doesn’t believe in the supremacy of the parliament that’s why he is running government through ordinances. She said selected Imran Khan should resign and accept the decision of the people of Pakistan who don’t want to see him in government for not a single day.

She said inflation and extremism reached at the highest level in the country adding that the people of Pakistan will come out on the call of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari against this incompetent government. She also said that due to the wrong Afghan policy of Imran Khan our armed forces were under attack. While replying to a question she said that it is not a rally on GT road but it is a people’s march that passed through all the major cities of the government.

Marri further said that Pakistan’s position has worsened in the latest corruption perception index and its rank has fallen 16 places and reached to 140 out of 180 countries due to bad policies of most corrupt government of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

While slamming the PTI led government, she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan did nothing for people of the country but he has only harmed and destroyed the country’s economy by doing massive corruption during his four years of rule. The PPP leader said that incompetent PTI’s government has only been looting billions of rupees from the nation by delaying the decision of purchase of LNG while more taxes have been imposed on people.

Shazia Marri said that Imran Khan took record foreign loans, in the result, today every Pakistani has about two lakh rupees loan and Imran Khan is the real incompetent and incapable Prime Minister of the country. While criticizing the Chief Minister Punjab without naming him Marri called him ”Puppet”. She said that has the most incompetent chief minister in the history of Punjab.

Responding to the question regarding PTI and GDA long march in Sindh she said that GDA who claims that they were the real representatives of Sindh never raise voice against inflation, power and gas shortage in Sindh.

While paying rich tributes to the former Senator Rehman Malik who died recently said that He was an asset for the party. She said that Rehman Malik actively played its role in war against terrorism and he played an important role in unfurling the flag of Pakistan which was Benazir’s dream.

General Secretary PPP Central Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza said that days of the PTI government are numbered and the PTI government will end before the reaching of Peoples March in Islamabad. Paying rich tributes to Senator Rehman Malik Murtaza said that he remained loyal with the party till his last breath.