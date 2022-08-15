UrduPoint.com

Shazia For Making Details Of PTI Foreign Funding Public

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Shazia for making details of PTI foreign funding public

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri has demanded that the details of foreign funding received by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from 2014 to 2018 should be made public.

She said that the investigation of his foreign funding was important, according to a communiqué released here on Monday.

Marri said that PTI chief Imran Khan was funded by external elements for creating anarchy and chaos in the country.

She said that Shahbaz Gill's statement was in fact Imran Khan's version.

She further said that even national institutions were not safe from Imran's attacks and he considered himself above the law.

