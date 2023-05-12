UrduPoint.com

Shazia For Protecting Constitution To Ensure Freedom, Justice, Human Rights

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2023 | 08:53 PM

Shazia for protecting constitution to ensure freedom, justice, human rights

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety (PA&SS) and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Ms. Shazia Marri has said that the Constitution must be protected at all costs to ensure freedom, justice and protection of human rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety (PA&SS) and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Ms. Shazia Marri has said that the Constitution must be protected at all costs to ensure freedom, justice and protection of human rights.

She was chairing the International Parliamentary Convention titled "My Constitution Guarantee of My Freedom" held here on Friday.

The convention aimed to highlight the importance of constitutional guarantees for the protection of human rights and the role of the judiciary in ensuring the same.

Ms. Marri introduced her role as the minister and chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme, which has empowered 9 million women in Pakistan through various initiatives.

She stressed the importance of the Constitutional provisions and their protection for the development of the country.

Talking about democracy in Pakistan, she said that separation of power is the fundamental principle of democracy which if trampled can impede development in the country.

Senator Zafar Ullah Khan stressed the importance of the tracheotomy of power in protecting human rights and proposed making constitutional courts in Pakistan.

Former Senator Safdar Abbasi stressed the need for understanding the spirit behind the words of the constitution.

The federal minister introduced Dr. Joseph Kizito Mhagama, MP, Chairperson Governance, Constitution and Legal Affairs in Tanzania, who shared his experiences of his home country, stressing the need for the judiciary to give the protection of human rights the utmost importance.

Dr. Joseph also talked about the accountability of courts in Tanzania and the role of the judiciary in Africa at large. He shared the experiences of the judiciary in Tanzanian and the challenges faced by it. Dr. Joseph also informed the audience about the set-up of Constitutional Courts in Tanzania for the interpretation of the constitution and its amendments.

In her concluding remarks, the chair expressed the hope that the struggle for complete democracy will win over in the end.

Ms. Marri wished Dr. Joseph Kizito Mhagama the best of luck for his future role in upholding the principles of democracy as a legislator.

The convention was attended by various guests and stakeholders, who emphasized the need for dialogue to address the issues of human rights in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Democracy Same Tanzania Women All Best Lucky Cement Limited Million

Recent Stories

Moscow, Minsk to Develop Program on Cooperation in ..

Moscow, Minsk to Develop Program on Cooperation in Regional Aircraft Production ..

3 minutes ago
 EU, India to Discuss Strategic, Green Technologies ..

EU, India to Discuss Strategic, Green Technologies on May 16 - Spokesperson

3 minutes ago
 HEC conducts capacity building workshop for teache ..

HEC conducts capacity building workshop for teachers in Punjab affiliated colleg ..

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM condemns attack on FC camp in Musli ..

Balochistan CM condemns attack on FC camp in Muslim Bagh

3 minutes ago
 Emergency ambulance service for mothers & children ..

Emergency ambulance service for mothers & children started in Balochistan

1 minute ago
 AJK police to have its e-magazine on professional ..

AJK police to have its e-magazine on professional skills, services to masses on ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.