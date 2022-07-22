Shazia for social security to deserving people as possible

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Managing Director (MD) Amir Fida Paracha on Friday called on Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri and discussed an effective action plan to deal with the challenges in terms of poverty alleviation in the country.

During a briefing about the ongoing social welfare activities of PBM, the minister emphasized that the achievement of the set goals should be ensured in order to provide social security to as many deserving people as possible.

Acknowledging the nationwide services of PBM, Shazia expressed the hope that under the leadership of Amir Fida Paracha, the PBM would play an important role in improving the standard of living of the deprived segments of the society across the country.

She said Martyred Benazir Bhutto always spoke about the rights of women and poor people and initiated a chapter of an exemplary social welfare services throughout the country in the shape of Benazir Income Support Programme.

On the occasion, the PBM MD said an inclusive plan was being implemented to reach out the maximum number of downtrodden people.

"I strongly believe in promoting e-governance and digital infrastructure within the organization to ensure transparency, vibrancy and efficacy in service delivery mechanism", he added.

In the meeting, various possible measures were also discussed to enhance the efficacy of 'Roti Sub Key Liye' and 'Shelter Home' project.

Paracha reaffirmed his commitment to serve the vulnerable community in best possible way like treatment of poor patients, educational scholarships for deserving students, rehabilitation and assistance of disabled persons, making women self-reliant, education and upbringing of orphans and poor children across the country.