UrduPoint.com

Shazia For Social Security To Deserving People As Possible

Umer Jamshaid Published July 22, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Shazia for social security to deserving people as possible

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Managing Director (MD) Amir Fida Paracha on Friday called on Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri and discussed an effective action plan to deal with the challenges in terms of poverty alleviation in the country.

During a briefing about the ongoing social welfare activities of PBM, the minister emphasized that the achievement of the set goals should be ensured in order to provide social security to as many deserving people as possible.

Acknowledging the nationwide services of PBM, Shazia expressed the hope that under the leadership of Amir Fida Paracha, the PBM would play an important role in improving the standard of living of the deprived segments of the society across the country.

She said Martyred Benazir Bhutto always spoke about the rights of women and poor people and initiated a chapter of an exemplary social welfare services throughout the country in the shape of Benazir Income Support Programme.

On the occasion, the PBM MD said an inclusive plan was being implemented to reach out the maximum number of downtrodden people.

"I strongly believe in promoting e-governance and digital infrastructure within the organization to ensure transparency, vibrancy and efficacy in service delivery mechanism", he added.

In the meeting, various possible measures were also discussed to enhance the efficacy of 'Roti Sub Key Liye' and 'Shelter Home' project.

Paracha reaffirmed his commitment to serve the vulnerable community in best possible way like treatment of poor patients, educational scholarships for deserving students, rehabilitation and assistance of disabled persons, making women self-reliant, education and upbringing of orphans and poor children across the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Benazir Bhutto Poor Education Women Best

Recent Stories

Faisal Shahkar appointed as new Punjab IGP

Faisal Shahkar appointed as new Punjab IGP

53 minutes ago
 Woman passenger allegedly raped by bus driver in R ..

Woman passenger allegedly raped by bus driver in Rajanpur

1 hour ago
 Newly elected Pir Rafih to vote Hamza Shehbaz in t ..

Newly elected Pir Rafih to vote Hamza Shehbaz in today’s run-off election for ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, China welcome interested third parties t ..

Pakistan, China welcome interested third parties to benefit from CPEC

3 hours ago
 Dollar reaches all time high of Rs228.50 against P ..

Dollar reaches all time high of Rs228.50 against Pak rupee

5 hours ago
 Pakistan reports seven more deaths due to COVID-19

Pakistan reports seven more deaths due to COVID-19

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.