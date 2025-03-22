Shazia Grips Illegal LPG Business
Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2025 | 03:40 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) The district administration has tightened the noose around those involved in the illegal business of LPG gas refilling and the elements involved in this heinous business under the strict grip of the law.
Assistant Commissioner Lalian Shazia Rehman sealed the LPG gas refilling center and confiscated the machinery and equipment.
Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Chiniot Ashfaq Rasool conducted a raid and handed over the gas refilling center to the police and civil defense team, sealed the shop and confiscated the equipment and registered a case against the shopkeeper. Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal has strictly instructed that there will be no concessions from those involved in the illegal business of LPG gas refilling. He assigned the task of eradicating this business to the civil defense and said that the assistant commissioners will fully supervise the campaign.
