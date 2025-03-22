Open Menu

Shazia Grips Illegal LPG Business

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Shazia grips illegal LPG business

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) The district administration has tightened the noose around those involved in the illegal business of LPG gas refilling and the elements involved in this heinous business under the strict grip of the law.

Assistant Commissioner Lalian Shazia Rehman sealed the LPG gas refilling center and confiscated the machinery and equipment.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Chiniot Ashfaq Rasool conducted a raid and handed over the gas refilling center to the police and civil defense team, sealed the shop and confiscated the equipment and registered a case against the shopkeeper. Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal has strictly instructed that there will be no concessions from those involved in the illegal business of LPG gas refilling. He assigned the task of eradicating this business to the civil defense and said that the assistant commissioners will fully supervise the campaign.

Recent Stories

Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile pho ..

Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile phone

51 minutes ago
 Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers ..

Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at intern ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at international conference to ensure s ..

2 hours ago
 Electronic payments in Korea hit new high in 2024

Electronic payments in Korea hit new high in 2024

4 hours ago
 Sindh govt notifies three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

Sindh govt notifies three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2025

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2025

7 hours ago
 Trump chooses Boeing in fighter jet contract decis ..

Trump chooses Boeing in fighter jet contract decision over Lockheed

13 hours ago
 RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

13 hours ago
 Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International ..

Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International official

14 hours ago
 2024 sees record migrant deaths, IOM reports

2024 sees record migrant deaths, IOM reports

14 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasi ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasion of Ramadan

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan