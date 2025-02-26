Shazia leads anti-dengue awareness campaign

Parliamentary Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Shazia Rizwan along with Deputy District Health Officer Dr. Hussain Shah Tirmzi visited Pir Wadhai Bus Stand and Bangash Colony on Wednesday regarding anti-dengue and public awareness campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Shazia Rizwan along with Deputy District Health Officer Dr. Hussain Shah Tirmzi visited Pir Wadhai Bus Stand and Bangash Colony on Wednesday regarding anti-dengue and public awareness campaign. A team of Health Department was also present on the occasion.

According to the details, the parliamentary secretary distributed pamphlets among the passengers regarding awareness about dengue. She also interacted with students of Government Girls school and distributed pamphlets among them.

She urged students to create awareness about the harmful effects of dengue fever and the preventive measures should be taken against dengue during the recent rains.

She also gave necessary instructions to the workers of the health department regarding the destruction of dengue larvae and said that it was impossible to control dengue without the public support.

"The public is being informed that they should not allow water to accumulate on roofs tops of their houses, pots, do not keep broken utensils and keep water tanks covered so that dengue larvae cannot be born", she said.

She stressed on strict implementation of dengue SOPs.