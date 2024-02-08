Open Menu

Shazia Mari Casts Her Vote At Birani Polling Station

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Shazia Mari casts her vote at Birani polling station

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The Pakistan People's Party Central Information Secretary and nominated candidate for National Assembly Constituency NA-209 Shazia Atta Mari exercised her right to vote at the urdu school polling station in her native village Birani.

On this occasion, she urged the people of the constituency to cast their votes without fear or intimidation and expressed hope for the victory of the Pakistan Peoples Party's candidates. Later, she visited various polling stations in Birani to review the electoral process.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Vote Pakistan Peoples Party NA-209

Recent Stories

Election 2024: ECP announces to extend polling tim ..

Election 2024: ECP announces to extend polling time for two hours

8 minutes ago
 People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations a ..

People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election pro ..

2 hours ago
 U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on ..

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today

4 hours ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolv ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues

5 hours ago
 Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, inter ..

Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day

5 hours ago
 Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

5 hours ago
Mobile, internet service face disruption on electi ..

Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous cha ..

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges

16 hours ago
 SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad ..

SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

17 hours ago
 After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Piner ..

After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan