Shazia Mari Casts Her Vote At Birani Polling Station
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 04:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The Pakistan People's Party Central Information Secretary and nominated candidate for National Assembly Constituency NA-209 Shazia Atta Mari exercised her right to vote at the urdu school polling station in her native village Birani.
On this occasion, she urged the people of the constituency to cast their votes without fear or intimidation and expressed hope for the victory of the Pakistan Peoples Party's candidates. Later, she visited various polling stations in Birani to review the electoral process.
