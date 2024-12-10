Open Menu

Shazia Mari Inaugurates Pediatric ICU And Hemophilia Ward At Civil Hospital Sanghar

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2024 | 03:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party’s Central Information Secretary and Member of the National Assembly Shazia Atta Mari inaugurated the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Hemophilia Ward at Civil Hospital Sanghar.

Speaking on the occasion, she emphasized that providing quality healthcare services to the district's residents remains her top priority.

She assured that efforts were underway to ensure the availability of doctors, paramedical staff and medicines at all government hospitals in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khowaja, PPP leaders Rajesh Kumar Hardasani, Rana Rashid and others accompanied Shazia Mari during the visit.

Civil Surgeon Dr. Aftab Siriwal briefed her about the hospital’s advancements, highlighting that the pediatric ICU, established a few months ago, has a capacity of 10 beds and is equipped with two incubators.

He further elaborated that the newly inaugurated Hemophilia Ward offers screening and injection facilities for this expensive treatment. He further informed that 130 patients have been examined in this ward so far.

Appreciating the efforts of the hospital administration and district officials, Shazia Mari remarked that the establishment of such wards has significantly reduced referral cases and improved access to healthcare for the community.

During her visit, she also toured the dialysis ward, where Dr. Saira provided a detailed briefing on the available treatment facilities.

