Shazia Mari, Muhammad Khan Junejo Gear Up For Head-to-Head Battle In NA-209 Sanghar I
Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2024 | 01:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) A One-to-one contest between Former Federal Minister and Central Information Secretary PPP Shazia Atta Mari and GDA candidate Muhammad Khan Junejo is expected on National Assembly Constituency NA 209 Sanghar I.
Former MNA, Muhammad Khan Junejo has the support of various parties including MQM and recently he has parted ways with PPP and joined Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA)).
Both candidates in this constituency were showing strong positions.
In the past, this constituency has been a stronghold of the PML (Functional).
However, in the last election, Shazia Mari secured this seat for the PPP for the first time, and now a tough competition is expected in this constituency once again.
The total number of voters in this constituency is 607,638, with 281,283 female voters and 326,355 male voters.
A total of 442 polling stations will be set up, including 847 booths for male voters and 776 booths for female voters.
Shazia Mari while talking to "APP" said we have provided all the basic facilities to the people in the urban areas including Achro Thar area of this constituency, which were not provided in the last 70 years.
She highlighted efforts to provide clean drinking water and employment opportunities and the best road network to the people.
She also pledged to gift the people of the district with a new NICVD hospital if successful in the upcoming elections.
On the other hand, GDAs candidate Muhammad Khan JUnejo criticized the PPP for neglecting the constituency during its tenure, stating that it is a pity to see the condition of the people.
He promised to lay a net for development projects and amenities to the area if elected.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024
FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily
COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty
Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police
Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division
GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah
BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK
Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Flag March conducted in connection with election security32 seconds ago
-
Two drug peddlers held; 70 kg hashish recovered35 seconds ago
-
FESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply on election day39 seconds ago
-
15696, polling stations set up in KP: Shamshad Khan11 minutes ago
-
MOs imposes Rs 3.28mln fine on election rules violators21 minutes ago
-
PR putting maximum efforts retrieve 13,972 acres land30 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive security measures unveil for General Elections 2024 in Islamabad30 minutes ago
-
Five profiteers held30 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates initial phase of AIMTH30 minutes ago
-
26 outlaws netted, drugs, weapons recovered31 minutes ago
-
PML-N to make country prosperous: Ranjha31 minutes ago
-
ICCPO inaugurates Officers Mess, stable at security division in diplomatic enclave40 minutes ago