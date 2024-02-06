Open Menu

Shazia Mari, Muhammad Khan Junejo Gear Up For Head-to-Head Battle In NA-209 Sanghar I

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2024 | 01:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) A One-to-one contest between Former Federal Minister and Central Information Secretary PPP Shazia Atta Mari and GDA candidate Muhammad Khan Junejo is expected on National Assembly Constituency NA 209 Sanghar I.

Former MNA, Muhammad Khan Junejo has the support of various parties including MQM and recently he has parted ways with PPP and joined Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA)).

Both candidates in this constituency were showing strong positions.

In the past, this constituency has been a stronghold of the PML (Functional).

However, in the last election, Shazia Mari secured this seat for the PPP for the first time, and now a tough competition is expected in this constituency once again.

The total number of voters in this constituency is 607,638, with 281,283 female voters and 326,355 male voters.

A total of 442 polling stations will be set up, including 847 booths for male voters and 776 booths for female voters.

Shazia Mari while talking to "APP" said we have provided all the basic facilities to the people in the urban areas including Achro Thar area of this constituency, which were not provided in the last 70 years.

She highlighted efforts to provide clean drinking water and employment opportunities and the best road network to the people.

She also pledged to gift the people of the district with a new NICVD hospital if successful in the upcoming elections.

On the other hand, GDAs candidate Muhammad Khan JUnejo criticized the PPP for neglecting the constituency during its tenure, stating that it is a pity to see the condition of the people.

He promised to lay a net for development projects and amenities to the area if elected.

More Stories From Pakistan