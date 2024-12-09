Shazia Mari Urges OGDCL To Release Sanghar's Pending Production Bonus
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2024 | 09:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Chairperson of the Petroleum Social Development Committee and Member of the National Assembly Shazia Atta Mari has criticized the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) for failing to provide production bonus payments to Sanghar district since 2013. She emphasized that the royalties from oil and gas production should be utilized for public welfare, education, healthcare and other development projects.
She expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Petroleum Social Development Committee at the Deputy Commissioner Sanghar office on Monday. The meeting was attended by MNA Allauddin Junejo, Senator Quratul Ain Mari, MPA Ali Hassan Hingorjo, Paras Dero, Jam Shabbir Khan, District Chairman Riaz Hussain Khurasani, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khowaja and officers from various departments.
According to a press release, MNA Shazia Mari remarked that the production bonus was a public trust which the Sanghar district rightfully deserves. She directed OGDCL officials to present records of the production bonus since 2013 and take immediate steps to release the pending funds.
Highlighting the impact of oil and gas fields on the district, she pointed out that heavy traffic linked to the fields has caused significant damage to roads, requiring urgent repairs. She said that Sanghar district had a large share in the oil and gas reserves of the country, so the people here had the right that the oil and gas royalty should be used for their welfare and development.
Shazia Atta Mari also recommended continuing previously approved development projects and assured that the committee was thoroughly reviewing the district’s needs to address development gaps.
Recent Stories
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..
Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR
PM directs to expedite action against rioters in recent Islamabad protest
Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all format series
No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days
Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in Punjab
Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trial in military courts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PMYP committed to enhancing employment prospects7 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan’s support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, integrity7 minutes ago
-
Bugti signals increase in local body institutions funds7 minutes ago
-
SDPI honors legacy of Ahmed Saleem on his 1st death anniversary7 minutes ago
-
Dera Police accelerate snap checking, search operations to net lawbreakers7 minutes ago
-
Cold weather forecast for Lahore17 minutes ago
-
Protest to be held against India on Int HR day17 minutes ago
-
Two Khwairj terrorists killed, one apprehended in IBO at Kulachi: ISPR17 minutes ago
-
Violation of Smog-laws: 12 cases registered, several people arrested17 minutes ago
-
AJK President assures resolving problems of KC members17 minutes ago
-
Over 2,76,279 e-challan tickets issued through Safe City cameras in Islamabad17 minutes ago
-
Scholarship cheques distributed among children of workers studying at UMT17 minutes ago