Shazia Mari Urges OGDCL To Release Sanghar's Pending Production Bonus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2024 | 09:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Chairperson of the Petroleum Social Development Committee and Member of the National Assembly Shazia Atta Mari has criticized the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) for failing to provide production bonus payments to Sanghar district since 2013. She emphasized that the royalties from oil and gas production should be utilized for public welfare, education, healthcare and other development projects.

She expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Petroleum Social Development Committee at the Deputy Commissioner Sanghar office on Monday. The meeting was attended by MNA Allauddin Junejo, Senator Quratul Ain Mari, MPA Ali Hassan Hingorjo, Paras Dero, Jam Shabbir Khan, District Chairman Riaz Hussain Khurasani, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khowaja and officers from various departments.

According to a press release, MNA Shazia Mari remarked that the production bonus was a public trust which the Sanghar district rightfully deserves. She directed OGDCL officials to present records of the production bonus since 2013 and take immediate steps to release the pending funds.

Highlighting the impact of oil and gas fields on the district, she pointed out that heavy traffic linked to the fields has caused significant damage to roads, requiring urgent repairs. She said that Sanghar district had a large share in the oil and gas reserves of the country, so the people here had the right that the oil and gas royalty should be used for their welfare and development.

Shazia Atta Mari also recommended continuing previously approved development projects and assured that the committee was thoroughly reviewing the district’s needs to address development gaps.

