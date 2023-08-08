Shazia Marri calls for establishing complaint redressal system to address beneficiaries concerns

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson, Benazir Income Support Programme, Shazia Marri Tuesday called for establishing a complaint redressal system to ensure transparency and promptly address the concerns of beneficiaries and the public in real-time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ):Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson, Benazir Income Support Programme, Shazia Marri Tuesday called for establishing a complaint redressal system to ensure transparency and promptly address the concerns of beneficiaries and the public in real-time.

In a meeting held here, the federal minister emphasized the need for dedicated efforts from senior officials of BISP to continue their diligent service to the nine million beneficiaries.

She said that serving nine million poorest of the poor must be taken as an honour.

She also reviewed the ongoing pilot project, the Benazir Social Protection Accounts, under which 1147 beneficiaries have so far opened their Bank Accounts for direct transfer of stipends of Benazir Kafaalat etc.

from BISP.

Shazia Marri expressed her intention to expand this initiative by collaborating with additional banks and further reducing the account opening costs.

In her comprehensive review, Shazia Marri assessed the various initiatives undertaken by BISP, including the deployment of Mobile Registration Vehicles to serve the most vulnerable communities in remote areas of Balochistan and Sindh.

She also evaluated payments under the Wheat Seed Subsidy programme of the Sindh Government for flood-affected farmers, and other initiatives, the BISP is engaged with.

The Secretary of BISP Amer Ali Ahmad, along with all Director Generals of the programme, were present during the meeting.