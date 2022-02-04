Shazia Marri condemns attack on security forces in Balochistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians Central Information Secretary and MNA Shazia Atta Marri has strongly condemned terrorist attacks on Frontier Corps (FC) camps at Nushki and Panjgur districts of Balochistan.

In a communiqué issued here, she said that PPP had strongly condemned the heinous and cowardly terrorist attacks on security forces in Balochistan.