Shazia Marri condemns attack on senior journalist Ayaz Amir

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Atta Marri Saturday condemned the assault on veteran senior journalist and analyst Ayaz Amir by unidentified assailants in Lahore and termed it an attack on freedom of press.

In a condemnation statement, she said the brutal attack on Ayaz Amir was tantamount to attacking freedom of expression and freedom of journalism in the country.

She said that Pakistan Peoples Party believes in the freedom of media and freedom of expression and added that strict legal action should be taken against those who found involved in the attack on senior journalist.