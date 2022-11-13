Shazia Marri condemns blast in Taksim Square, Istanbul

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri Sunday condemned the blast in the Taksim Square Istanbul and expressed grief over the loss of precious human lives.

In a message, the federal minister expressed her condolences to the Turkish nation and the families of the deceased and prayed for the recovery of the injured.

"We condemn terrorism in all forms and manifestations and convey our condolences to bereaved families and pray for the recovery of the injured," she added.