UrduPoint.com

Shazia Marri Condemns Blast In Taksim Square, Istanbul

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2022 | 10:10 PM

Shazia Marri condemns blast in Taksim Square, Istanbul

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri Sunday condemned the blast in the Taksim Square Istanbul and expressed grief over the loss of precious human lives.

In a message, the federal minister expressed her condolences to the Turkish nation and the families of the deceased and prayed for the recovery of the injured.

"We condemn terrorism in all forms and manifestations and convey our condolences to bereaved families and pray for the recovery of the injured," she added.

Related Topics

Injured Istanbul Sunday All

Recent Stories

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakis ..

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakistan

10 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. England

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

13 hours ago
 T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: ..

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: Marriyum Aurangzeb

22 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.