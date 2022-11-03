Shazia Marri condemns firing on PTI long march convoy

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri has strongly condemned the firing on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf long march convoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri has strongly condemned the firing on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf long march convoy.

In a statement, the federal minister said that peaceful protest is everyone's democratic right and any kind of violence and bloodshed during protests is unacceptable and highly condemnable.