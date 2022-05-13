UrduPoint.com

Shazia Marri Condemns Karachi Blast

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2022 | 05:17 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division, Shazia Marri has strongly condemned the blast in Karachi occurred late Thursday.

In a message, the federal minister expressed grief over loss of precious lives and sympathies for those injured in the blast incident.

Shazia Marri said, "such terrorists attacks cannot demoralize us".

