Shazia Marri condemns Karachi blast

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division, Shazia Marri has strongly condemned the blast in Karachi occurred late Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division, Shazia Marri has strongly condemned the blast in Karachi occurred late Thursday.

In a message, the federal minister expressed grief over loss of precious lives and sympathies for those injured in the blast incident.

Shazia Marri said, "such terrorists attacks cannot demoralize us".