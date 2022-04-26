Shazia Marri condemns Karachi blast incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Security, Shazia Marri strongly condemned the blast incident which occurred in Karachi terming it as a cowardly act to destroy the peace of Pakistan.

"The Pakistani nation has bravely fought terrorism and will continue to do so in the future," Shazia Marri said in a statement.

The federal minister expressed condolences to the victims of the incident and prayed for the safety of the injured.

Pakistan's enemies will not succeed in their nefarious designs through such cowardly attacks, she said.

Expressing condolences over the death of Chinese citizens, Shazia Marri said "Pak-China brotherly relations will not be affected by such terrorist activities".