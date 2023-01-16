UrduPoint.com

Shazia Marri Condemns Murder Of Abdul Latif Afridi

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2023 | 07:48 PM

Shazia Marri condemns murder of Abdul Latif Afridi

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri Monday condemned the brutal murder of former President Supreme Court Bar, Abdul Latif Afridi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri Monday condemned the brutal murder of former President Supreme Court Bar, Abdul Latif Afridi.

Expressing grief over the incident, Shazia Marri said that the killers of Abdul Latif Afridi would be punished.

She said that the Pakistan Peoples Party is with the bereaved family in this hour of sorrow.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to give patience to the bereaved family on this tragedy.

Related Topics

Murder Supreme Court Pakistan Peoples Party Afridi Family

Recent Stories

China kicks off implementing decision to set up Gw ..

China kicks off implementing decision to set up Gwadar oil refinery

4 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) to hold 'Khuli K ..

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) to hold 'Khuli Kutchery' on Jan 17

4 minutes ago
 Putin, Erdogan Discuss Implementation of Ukraine G ..

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Implementation of Ukraine Grain Exports Agreements - Krem ..

4 minutes ago
 Putin Draws Erdogan's Attention to Kiev's Destruct ..

Putin Draws Erdogan's Attention to Kiev's Destructive Line - Kremlin

4 minutes ago
 NA suspends business, condoles demise of MNA Legha ..

NA suspends business, condoles demise of MNA Leghari

4 minutes ago
 Senate for providing accommodation to visiting pla ..

Senate for providing accommodation to visiting players within complex of cricket ..

18 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.