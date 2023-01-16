Shazia Marri condemns murder of Abdul Latif Afridi

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri Monday condemned the brutal murder of former President Supreme Court Bar, Abdul Latif Afridi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri Monday condemned the brutal murder of former President Supreme Court Bar, Abdul Latif Afridi.

Expressing grief over the incident, Shazia Marri said that the killers of Abdul Latif Afridi would be punished.

She said that the Pakistan Peoples Party is with the bereaved family in this hour of sorrow.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to give patience to the bereaved family on this tragedy.