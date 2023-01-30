UrduPoint.com

Shazia Marri Condemns Suicide Blast In Peshawar Police Lines Mosque

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Shazia Marri condemns suicide blast in Peshawar Police Lines mosque

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program, Shazia Marri Monday strongly condemned suicide blast in the Peshawar Police Lines mosque.

In her message, she expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom in the Peshawar blast and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Recognizing the efforts of police, she said that the police had made immense sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

The minister also appealed to the citizens for blood donations to save lives of the injured.

She said that the terrorists had nothing to do with islam.

The minister also expressed deep grief over the drowning of children in Kohat's Tanda Jam and expressed her condolences to the families.

Shazia Marri also expressed condolences to the families of those who died in the Lasbela bus accident.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate ranks of those who died in the accident and give fortitude and patience to the bereaved family.

