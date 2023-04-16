ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister and Spokesperson of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Shazia Marri strongly condemned Zalmay Khalilzad's recent statement, in which he spoke against former President Asif Ali Zardari.

In a message on Sunday, Marri stated that by making such statements, Khalilzad has further exposed himself.

Shazia Marri emphasized that former President Asif Ali Zardari is a patriot like Benazir Bhutto Shaheed. She further stated that Zardari foiled the ambitions of Zalmay Khalilzad by pushing terrorists out from Swat.

Marri went on to say that Khalilzad's figure is visible in every disaster in Afghanistan.

She also accused him of falsely blaming the Pakistani state for sponsoring terrorism.

The PPP spokesperson also claimed that Khalilzad has left Mir Jafar behind in betraying his own country. She questioned who Khalilzad's salaryman is? and stated that all his secrets have been exposed.

Ms. Marri also accused Imran Khan of wanting chaos in the country. She stated that it is time to expose those who spread chaos and instability in Pakistan.

In conclusion, Marri urged Khalilzad to stop making false and baseless accusations against Pakistani leaders and institutions and to focus on working towards peace and stability in the region.