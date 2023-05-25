UrduPoint.com

Shazia Marri Condoles Ayaz Sadiq On Death Of His Brother

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Shazia Marri condoles Ayaz Sadiq on death of his brother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister and Secretary Information Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Parliamentarian Shazia Marri has expressed deep sorrow and grief to Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on the demise of his brother Sardar Mehmood.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, she said, "We are extremely saddened by the death of Sardar Mehmood." Shazia Marri prayed for eternal peace and high status in Jannah for the departed soul.

She prayed to the Almighty to give place to the departed soul in Jannah and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

