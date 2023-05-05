UrduPoint.com

Shazia Marri Condoles Death Of ARY Chief's Daughter

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Shazia Marri condoles death of ARY Chief's daughter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Shazia Murri has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of ARY chief Salman Iqbal's young daughter.

In a statement, Shazia Marri prayed that May Allah bless the late daughter of Salman Iqbal.

The trauma of children is nothing less than a tragedy for parents and may Allah grant Salman Iqbal and his family patience in this difficult time to bear this irreplaceable loss, Shazia Marri added.

Related Topics

Young May Family

Recent Stories

Chinese FM reaches Islamabad to participate in tri ..

Chinese FM reaches Islamabad to participate in trilateral dialogue

9 minutes ago
 US hiring unexpectedly picks up pace, unemployment ..

US hiring unexpectedly picks up pace, unemployment down

16 minutes ago
 High-level Ethiopian officials, business delegatio ..

High-level Ethiopian officials, business delegations arriving in Pakistan on May ..

16 minutes ago
 DC urges health workers to play role for eradicati ..

DC urges health workers to play role for eradicating polio

16 minutes ago
 NICVD Chest Pain Unit to be establish in Taluka Ho ..

NICVD Chest Pain Unit to be establish in Taluka Hospital Kashmore

16 minutes ago
 Youth play significant role in fostering Pakistan- ..

Youth play significant role in fostering Pakistan-Kazakhstan relations: Envoy

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.