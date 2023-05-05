ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Shazia Murri has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of ARY chief Salman Iqbal's young daughter.

In a statement, Shazia Marri prayed that May Allah bless the late daughter of Salman Iqbal.

The trauma of children is nothing less than a tragedy for parents and may Allah grant Salman Iqbal and his family patience in this difficult time to bear this irreplaceable loss, Shazia Marri added.