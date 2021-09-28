Shazia Marri condoles death of former diplomat Wajid Shams ul Hassan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Central Information Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) and Member National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri had expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former ambassador to United Kingdom Wajid Shams-ul-Hassan, who died in London after prolonged illness.

In her condolence message, Shazia Marri said Wajid Shams-ul- Hassan's journalistic, diplomatic and national services would always be remembered.

She sympathized with the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant him higher ranks in heaven.