Shazia Marri condoles death of legendary comedian, Ismail Tara

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Atta Marri expressed condolence on the death of the legendary comedian and drama artist, Ismail Tara.

In a message, the federal minister, Shazia Marri expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned artist, Ismail Tara while terming him as a big name in the world of art and a talented actor.

She prayed Almighty Allah to bless the deceased and give patience to the bereaved family members in this hour of sorrow.

Ismail Tara was born in Karachi in Nov 1949 and enjoyed an extraordinary career on stage, television and cinema.

He started working in stage plays back in 1964 when he was in his early teens and rose to fame through Fifty-Fifty, a comedy show-which ran from 1979 to 1981. The programme, inspired by American comedy show Saturday Night Live, became a super hit and is still acclaimed as one of the classiest comedy productions in PTV news history.