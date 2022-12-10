Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Shazia Atta Marri has expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of the mother of senior journalist Aajiz Jamali.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Shazia Atta Marri has expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of the mother of senior journalist Aajiz Jamali.

In a condolence message, Shazia Marri said it was saddened to hear about the sad demise of senior journalist Aajiz Jamili's mother.

She extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved family members for bearing this irreparable loss.