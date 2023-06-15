ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPP) Central Information Secretary, Shazia Marri Thursday congratulated Murtaza Wahab on electing as Mayor of Karachi.

In a statement issued here, Shazia Marri said, "Murtaza Wahab is the son of Karachi and he will represent all sections of Karachi.

" She hoped that Murtaza Wahab would play a great role in the development of Karachi.

"It has been proved today that Karachi does not belong to any one party but to all of us," she said.

She extended her heartfelt congratulations to the elected mayors and deputy mayors of other cities of Sindh.

She also congratulated the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of District Councils and Town.