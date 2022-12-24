UrduPoint.com

Shazia Marri Congratulates Nation On Quaid's Birthday; Christian Community On Christmas

Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2022 | 09:49 PM

Shazia Marri congratulates nation on Quaid's birthday; Christian community on Christmas

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program Shazia Atta Marri has congratulated the whole nation on the birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, to be marked on Sunday.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program Shazia Atta Marri has congratulated the whole nation on the birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, to be marked on Sunday.

The federal minister also congratulated the Christian community on the festival of Christmas In a video message released today, the federal minister Shazia Marri said, "I wish all the Christian community "Merry Christmas" from the bottom of my heart".

Shazia Marri said that we must pledge on this day to make Pakistan an inclusive and more progressive country as per the dream of the Quaid-e-Azam.

