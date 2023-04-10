ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri has strongly criticized the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) government for removing the name of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto from the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), which was originally launched by the PPP government to assist the impoverished population of Pakistan.

Speaking on the Senate floor, Marri expressed her astonishment at the removal of Bhutto's pictures from the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, and called on the former PTI government to fund their own self-promotion instead.

Marri also noted that Rs. 404 billion had been reserved for the BISP, and that the Sindh government had provided flour to 7.8 million deserving people. Meanwhile, the House rejected a resolution introduced by the PTI Senators to restart the Ehsaas Rashan Riayat program to address food inflation.

